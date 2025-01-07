Tragic Coal Mine Flood in Assam: Rescuers Battle Time and Water

Three miners are feared dead in a flooded coal mine in Assam, India, where illegal mining activities continue to endanger lives. Officials reported that a total of nine miners remain trapped as rescue teams race against time to reach them.

The mine is reportedly illegal, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who announced on social media that law enforcement has detained one individual connected to the mine's operation. Rescuers have identified bodies within the site but have yet to retrieve them.

With the water filling nearly 100 feet of the mine's 150-foot depth, efforts to penetrate the mine have been hampered. Local authorities suspect that miners inadvertently breached a water channel, leading to the disaster. Army divers and engineers have been deployed to aid the complex rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)