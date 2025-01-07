Left Menu

Tragic Coal Mine Flood in Assam: Rescuers Battle Time and Water

Three miners are feared dead in a flooded illegal coal mine in Assam, India, as rescue teams work to reach the nine trapped individuals. The local government has apprehended one suspect linked to the mine's operations. Flooding likely emerged due to underground water channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:55 IST
Tragic Coal Mine Flood in Assam: Rescuers Battle Time and Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three miners are feared dead in a flooded coal mine in Assam, India, where illegal mining activities continue to endanger lives. Officials reported that a total of nine miners remain trapped as rescue teams race against time to reach them.

The mine is reportedly illegal, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who announced on social media that law enforcement has detained one individual connected to the mine's operation. Rescuers have identified bodies within the site but have yet to retrieve them.

With the water filling nearly 100 feet of the mine's 150-foot depth, efforts to penetrate the mine have been hampered. Local authorities suspect that miners inadvertently breached a water channel, leading to the disaster. Army divers and engineers have been deployed to aid the complex rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025