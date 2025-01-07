Tragic Coal Mine Flood in Assam: Rescuers Battle Time and Water
Three miners are feared dead in a flooded illegal coal mine in Assam, India, as rescue teams work to reach the nine trapped individuals. The local government has apprehended one suspect linked to the mine's operations. Flooding likely emerged due to underground water channels.
Three miners are feared dead in a flooded coal mine in Assam, India, where illegal mining activities continue to endanger lives. Officials reported that a total of nine miners remain trapped as rescue teams race against time to reach them.
The mine is reportedly illegal, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who announced on social media that law enforcement has detained one individual connected to the mine's operation. Rescuers have identified bodies within the site but have yet to retrieve them.
With the water filling nearly 100 feet of the mine's 150-foot depth, efforts to penetrate the mine have been hampered. Local authorities suspect that miners inadvertently breached a water channel, leading to the disaster. Army divers and engineers have been deployed to aid the complex rescue operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation for Little Chetna
Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident
Brazilian Authorities Rescue 163 Workers from 'Slavery-Like' Conditions at BYD Factory
Race Against Time: Three-Year-Old Rescued from Borewell
Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 3.5-year-old girl from borewell in Kotputli enters Day 3