Impeached South Korean President's Luxe Confinement: A Secluded Saga

In the upscale district of Hannam-dong, often likened to Korea's Beverly Hills, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol maintains a secluded existence in his lavish hillside villa. Following a parliamentary vote last month to impeach him over a martial law decree, Yoon is now under strict investigation for insurrection.

Efforts to question him have been stymied by a robust security detail, as investigative authorities struggle to execute an arrest warrant. Despite the political storm, Yoon remains confined within his residence, only interacting with close allies and his legal team, while maintaining distance from public scrutiny.

Yoon has faced public and media attention, further intensified by legal actions against media outlets for breaching privacy around his residence. The high-profile neighborhood also hosts business titans and cultural icons, reinforcing the gravity and intrigue surrounding Yoon's controversial residency shift from the traditional executive mansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)