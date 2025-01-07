Left Menu

US Blacklists Chinese Giants: Impact and Protest

The US Defense Department has added notable Chinese firms, including Tencent and SenseTime, to its list of companies linked to military ties, leading to a backlash and potential legal challenges. This move is part of broader efforts to limit technology sharing, citing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:53 IST
US Blacklists Chinese Giants: Impact and Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Defense Department has intensified its measures against Chinese entities, adding prominent companies like Tencent, SenseTime, and CATL to its list of firms allegedly linked to the Chinese military. The move has spurred controversy, with some firms promising legal action or engagement to reverse the decision.

This annual update to the 'Chinese Military Companies' or CMC list now encompasses 134 companies. It aligns with US efforts to restrict technology sharing on grounds of national security, especially concerning semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 prohibits dealings with these entities by 2026.

Reactions were swift from the affected companies. Tencent, whose shares dropped significantly, claims the inclusion is erroneous and is considering legal steps. Battery giant CATL and AI firm SenseTime also dispute their designation, emphasizing their non-involvement with military activities. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have condemned the US actions, advocating for lifting what they perceive as unjust sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025