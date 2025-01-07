Left Menu

MLA Sparks Controversy Over Forest Act Amendments in Kerala

Independent MLA P V Anvar criticizes proposed amendments to Kerala's Forest Act as 'dangerous' and 'anti-people.' He seeks support from the Congress-led UDF, engages with IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, and urges opposition to resist the amendments, emphasizing tribal concerns and environmental implications.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The independent MLA P V Anvar has branded amendments suggested by the Kerala state government to the Forest Act as 'dangerous' and 'anti-people,' aligning with the Congress-led UDF to oppose the changes. In a significant political move, Anvar is courting alliances to thwart the government's legislative efforts.

Anvar met with the IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to consolidate support. Thangal reportedly assured his backing, highlighting an emerging coalition amongst opposition leaders against the amendments which critics say will excessively empower forest officials and threaten inhabitants of hilly regions.

Amidst legal troubles and political tensions, Anvar's barricade against the amendments is rallying fervor. Arrested recently for an alleged protest-related incident, Anvar accuses the authorities of retaliation and insists the amendments aim to displace locals for expanded forest cover, exacerbating human-animal conflicts.

