South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has secured a fresh court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a previous setback when the presidential security service halted their efforts.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials confirmed obtaining the warrant, though the validity period remains undisclosed.

Investigators had initially been blocked last week, facing a five-hour standoff at Yoon's residence in Seoul and have refrained from further attempts until the new warrant was acquired.

