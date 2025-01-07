Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga

South Korea's anti-corruption agency seeks a new court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite a previous attempt thwarted by the presidential security service, the Corruption Investigation Office is determined to hold Yoon accountable for defying authorities over a martial law decree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST
South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has secured a fresh court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a previous setback when the presidential security service halted their efforts.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials confirmed obtaining the warrant, though the validity period remains undisclosed.

Investigators had initially been blocked last week, facing a five-hour standoff at Yoon's residence in Seoul and have refrained from further attempts until the new warrant was acquired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025