South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga
South Korea's anti-corruption agency seeks a new court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite a previous attempt thwarted by the presidential security service, the Corruption Investigation Office is determined to hold Yoon accountable for defying authorities over a martial law decree.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has secured a fresh court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a previous setback when the presidential security service halted their efforts.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials confirmed obtaining the warrant, though the validity period remains undisclosed.
Investigators had initially been blocked last week, facing a five-hour standoff at Yoon's residence in Seoul and have refrained from further attempts until the new warrant was acquired.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
Centre scraps 'no detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 students who fail to clear year-end exams: Officials.
Fatal Nelamangala Truck Accident: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
No child shall be expelled from any school till completion of elementary education: MoE on scrapping 'no detention policy' for classes 5, 8.