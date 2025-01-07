Telangana High Court Lifts Arrest Protection for K T Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana High Court has lifted the arrest protection for K T Rama Rao, former minister and current working president of BRS, amid accusations regarding payments made to the Formula E Organisation worth Rs 55 crore.

Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is accused of sanctioning payments allegedly without state government approval. The High Court ruled that the allegations warrant a thorough investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, allowing the inquiry to proceed unimpeded.

The outcome has stirred political tensions, with Rama Rao asserting his faith in justice and describing the case as politically motivated. Senior BRS leaders denounced the charges as a tactic to divert public attention from governmental controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)