Telangana High Court Lifts Arrest Protection for K T Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case
KT Rama Rao faces legal challenges as the Telangana High Court lifts his arrest protection concerning a Rs 55 crore payment to the Formula E Organisation, allegedly made without necessary approvals. The High Court has allowed the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to proceed, intensifying political and legal drama.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has lifted the arrest protection for K T Rama Rao, former minister and current working president of BRS, amid accusations regarding payments made to the Formula E Organisation worth Rs 55 crore.
Rama Rao, son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is accused of sanctioning payments allegedly without state government approval. The High Court ruled that the allegations warrant a thorough investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, allowing the inquiry to proceed unimpeded.
The outcome has stirred political tensions, with Rama Rao asserting his faith in justice and describing the case as politically motivated. Senior BRS leaders denounced the charges as a tactic to divert public attention from governmental controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)