Supreme Court Set to Examine Surrogacy Law Controversies

The Supreme Court will review concerns about age limits and other regulations in India's surrogacy laws. It has agreed to hear multiple petitions challenging the Surrogacy Regulation Act and Assisted Reproductive Technology Act of 2021. The laws, criticized for being restrictive, are under scrutiny for denying certain reproductive rights.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on February 11 regarding age limits and other legal stipulations affecting surrogate mothers under current surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology laws.

A bench, including Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, reviewed 15 petitions contesting provisions in the 2021 laws, urging the Centre to submit written viewpoints.

The bench expressed the importance of provisional judgments to protect surrogate mothers' interests and discussed possible alternative compensation methods, while petitioners raised concerns over the existing laws' restrictive nature and their impact on reproductive rights.

