Maharashtra Launches 'E-Cabinet' to Revolutionize Governance

In a pioneering move, the Maharashtra government is set to launch an 'e-cabinet' system, replacing traditional paperwork with smart tablets to document cabinet meetings.

The initiative, unveiled by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Tuesday, is part of a broader effort to make governance more transparent and environmentally friendly, according to an official statement.

This digital system, supported by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to expedite administrative procedures, ensure prompt communication of cabinet decisions to the public, and address environmental concerns.

The e-cabinet will allow ministers to access a user-friendly dashboard featuring relevant references and action points, as well as monitor decision implementations.

By fully digitizing the proposal presentation, discussion, decision recording, and documentation processes, the system will streamline governance and make it easier to retrieve meeting records or past decisions.

Described as a green initiative, the e-cabinet is expected to reduce paper use significantly and save valuable time for cabinet members and officials.

This development is seen as a critical move towards good governance, focusing on addressing public issues efficiently while promoting environmental sustainability, the statement added.

