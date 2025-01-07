Left Menu

Cross-Border Pursuit: Arrest of Suspected Lover's Assailant

Mustafa, a man from Nepal, was arrested in Delhi for stabbing his wife's suspected lover. He fled to the Nepal border to evade capture but returned to check on the victim's condition. The victim is recovering, and Mustafa faces an attempted murder charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nepalese man, identified as Mustafa, was apprehended in Delhi on Sunday after allegedly stabbing his wife's suspected lover, officials revealed Tuesday.

Police reports indicate that Mustafa, previously working in Kuwait, acted upon receiving a divorce request from his wife alongside rumors of her relationship with a colleague. Mustafa surveilled and attacked the man near Mukundpur.

Fleeing to the Nepal border post-attack, he frequently altered his contact details to elude authorities, who eventually tracked him in the Bhalswa Dairy area, leading to his arrest on charges of attempted murder. The victim remains under medical care but is improving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

