Cross-Border Pursuit: Arrest of Suspected Lover's Assailant

A Nepalese man, identified as Mustafa, was apprehended in Delhi on Sunday after allegedly stabbing his wife's suspected lover, officials revealed Tuesday.

Police reports indicate that Mustafa, previously working in Kuwait, acted upon receiving a divorce request from his wife alongside rumors of her relationship with a colleague. Mustafa surveilled and attacked the man near Mukundpur.

Fleeing to the Nepal border post-attack, he frequently altered his contact details to elude authorities, who eventually tracked him in the Bhalswa Dairy area, leading to his arrest on charges of attempted murder. The victim remains under medical care but is improving.

