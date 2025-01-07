Call for Justice and Resignation in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case
NCP leader Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra government to address the Beed sarpanch murder case sensitively and consider Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation. Santosh Deshmukh was allegedly murdered for thwarting extortion linked to a windmill project. Police have arrested seven, including Munde's aide, Walmik Karad.
- Country:
- India
NCP leader Supriya Sule has called on the Maharashtra government to show sensitivity in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and consider the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde. The incident has sparked widespread demand for action.
Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was reportedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for resisting extortion against an energy firm involved in a windmill project. Authorities have arrested seven individuals, including Munde's aide Walmik Karad, in connection to the case.
Sule highlighted the emotional impact of Deshmukh's murder, urging the state to respond appropriately. She referenced the precedent of a moral resignation in the Adarsh Scam, hoping the government will act with similar integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
