Call for Justice and Resignation in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

NCP leader Supriya Sule has called on the Maharashtra government to show sensitivity in the murder case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and consider the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde. The incident has sparked widespread demand for action.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was reportedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for resisting extortion against an energy firm involved in a windmill project. Authorities have arrested seven individuals, including Munde's aide Walmik Karad, in connection to the case.

Sule highlighted the emotional impact of Deshmukh's murder, urging the state to respond appropriately. She referenced the precedent of a moral resignation in the Adarsh Scam, hoping the government will act with similar integrity.

