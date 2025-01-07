Left Menu

Heist at Dawn: Silver Sacrilege Shakes Ancient Temple

Valuable silver jewellery was stolen from an ancient Durga temple in BRS Nagar late Monday night. The police revealed that two thieves on a motorbike were involved. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue into the theft of these sacred items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:43 IST
In a daring midnight heist, significant silver jewellery was stolen from an ancient Durga temple located in BRS Nagar.

Assistance Commissioner Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh confirmed on Tuesday that CCTV footage identified two culprits arriving at the scene on a motorbike.

The thieves entered the temple around 1:30 am, spending an estimated ninety minutes inside, during which they managed to steal a silver necklace of Lord Shiva and a silver pot. Investigations are ongoing as police scrutinize more footage to track down the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

