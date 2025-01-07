Heist at Dawn: Silver Sacrilege Shakes Ancient Temple

In a daring midnight heist, significant silver jewellery was stolen from an ancient Durga temple located in BRS Nagar.

Assistance Commissioner Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh confirmed on Tuesday that CCTV footage identified two culprits arriving at the scene on a motorbike.

The thieves entered the temple around 1:30 am, spending an estimated ninety minutes inside, during which they managed to steal a silver necklace of Lord Shiva and a silver pot. Investigations are ongoing as police scrutinize more footage to track down the suspects.

