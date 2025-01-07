Unprecedented Security Measures for Trump's Inauguration Amid National Events

Amid unprecedented security concerns, Washington, D.C. is preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration with heightened measures. This comes after a series of national special security events, including the electoral count and former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral, causing a ripple of federal coordination led by the U.S. Secret Service.

The January 20 inauguration is set to proceed with President Joe Biden attending, alongside living former presidents. Trump has notably invited world leaders to the event, emphasizing its global importance. As security personnel, including the National Guard and federal agents, fortify the area, the inauguration highlights a stark shift from Biden's inauguration, which Trump did not attend.

Federal agencies are on high alert, coordinating closely to address any potential threats. With a history of violent incidents in the capital, law enforcement is prepared to maintain peace during the transition, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring a smooth power transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)