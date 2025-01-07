Tensions Surge as Finland Investigates Baltic Cable Sabotage

Finnish police have recovered an anchor from the seabed, believed to be linked to suspected sabotage of power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The recovery forms part of a larger investigation, with the Eagle S tanker, seized last month, under scrutiny for potentially damaging infrastructure.

According to Finland's National Bureau of Investigation, the anchor was located along the path of the Eagle S, at the western end of a visible drag trace. Finnish authorities suspect the vessel of causing damage to the Estlink 2 power line and multiple telecom cables, all outside Finland's territorial waters.

The ship's owner, represented by lawyer Herman Ljungberg, contends the alleged damages fall outside Finnish jurisdiction. Nevertheless, the Finnish judiciary denied a request to release the vessel, as crew members and stakeholders may face charges related to sabotage and property damage. Regional security concerns persist as Baltic Sea nations remain vigilant following multiple infrastructure disruptions since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)