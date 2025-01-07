Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Finland Investigates Baltic Cable Sabotage

Finnish authorities have retrieved an anchor believed to be involved in sabotage against power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The Eagle S tanker, carrying Russian oil, is under suspicion for dragging its anchor and damaging critical infrastructure. Investigations continue amid heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finnish police have recovered an anchor from the seabed, believed to be linked to suspected sabotage of power and internet cables in the Baltic Sea. The recovery forms part of a larger investigation, with the Eagle S tanker, seized last month, under scrutiny for potentially damaging infrastructure.

According to Finland's National Bureau of Investigation, the anchor was located along the path of the Eagle S, at the western end of a visible drag trace. Finnish authorities suspect the vessel of causing damage to the Estlink 2 power line and multiple telecom cables, all outside Finland's territorial waters.

The ship's owner, represented by lawyer Herman Ljungberg, contends the alleged damages fall outside Finnish jurisdiction. Nevertheless, the Finnish judiciary denied a request to release the vessel, as crew members and stakeholders may face charges related to sabotage and property damage. Regional security concerns persist as Baltic Sea nations remain vigilant following multiple infrastructure disruptions since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

