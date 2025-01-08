Left Menu

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

Two U.S. citizens were detained in Venezuela, identified as 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. Alongside them, Venezuelan authorities arrested five other foreigners. This follows recent prisoner releases after U.S.-Venezuela negotiations, including the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, aligning with Maduro's upcoming third-term inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:43 IST
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuela has detained two U.S. citizens among a group of seven individuals referred to as 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro, announcing the arrests on state television, did not provide extensive details about these alleged high-level operatives.

The arrests precede Maduro's third term in office following a highly contested election. The detained group reportedly comprises two Colombian nationals and three Ukrainians alongside the two Americans. Maduro, however, refrained from offering additional evidence supporting these arrests.

This incident occurs in the wake of recent negotiations between Venezuela and the United States that resulted in the release of numerous prisoners, including ten Americans. Concurrently, the U.S. released Alex Saab, a prominent Colombian businessman and ally to Maduro, amidst evolving diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025