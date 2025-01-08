U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuela has detained two U.S. citizens among a group of seven individuals referred to as 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro, announcing the arrests on state television, did not provide extensive details about these alleged high-level operatives.

The arrests precede Maduro's third term in office following a highly contested election. The detained group reportedly comprises two Colombian nationals and three Ukrainians alongside the two Americans. Maduro, however, refrained from offering additional evidence supporting these arrests.

This incident occurs in the wake of recent negotiations between Venezuela and the United States that resulted in the release of numerous prisoners, including ten Americans. Concurrently, the U.S. released Alex Saab, a prominent Colombian businessman and ally to Maduro, amidst evolving diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)