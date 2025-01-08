Venezuela's Cross-Border Detention Drama: 'Mercenaries' or Political Ploy?

In a surprising development, two U.S. citizens were arrested in Venezuela as part of a group of seven accused of being 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. The incident unfolds as Maduro readies himself for inauguration amid controversial election claims.

Maduro described the U.S. detainees as 'very high level' but offered no substantial evidence or details regarding their capture. A total of 125 foreign mercenaries from 25 countries are reportedly held, raising human rights concerns about arbitrary detentions in the politically volatile nation.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, recognized as president-elect by several countries, challenges the official election results, adding to the international political friction. The U.S. and global communities watch closely as power dynamics shift in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)