Alaska Challenges Biden's Energy Restrictions in Arctic Refuge

Alaska has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging violations of Congressional directives regarding oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

The legal action, initiated in the U.S. District Court in Alaska, disputes a December 2024 decision by federal authorities that restricts oil and gas leases in the coastal plain. Alaska argues that these restrictions render the development of 400,000 acres nearly impossible, claiming a significant impact on future energy exploration in the region.

Governor Mike Dunleavy criticized the administration's stance, stating it aligns the U.S. towards energy dependence despite available resources. The court case is part of Alaska's broader response to protect its economic interests against federal decisions prioritizing the wildlife refuge for its natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)