Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir
An FIR has been filed against an Instagram page administrator in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for allegedly spreading defamatory content about several individuals. The police are actively investigating the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, warning against online defamation.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have filed an FIR against the administrator of a social media page, accused of defaming several individuals by disseminating fabricated and harmful content about their personal lives, officials reported on Wednesday.
Action was taken against the Instagram page 'Bhaderwah Confession Page' after numerous complaints from affected individuals who claimed the content had significantly damaged their reputations. The police have registered the case at the Bhaderwah police station under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
The police are actively investigating to identify those involved in the defamation, intimidation, and creation of public mischief. They stressed that any perpetrators found will face consequences, urging the public to avoid engaging with pages that stir controversies and damage personal reputations.
