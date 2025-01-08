Left Menu

Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir

An FIR has been filed against an Instagram page administrator in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for allegedly spreading defamatory content about several individuals. The police are actively investigating the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, warning against online defamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:19 IST
Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have filed an FIR against the administrator of a social media page, accused of defaming several individuals by disseminating fabricated and harmful content about their personal lives, officials reported on Wednesday.

Action was taken against the Instagram page 'Bhaderwah Confession Page' after numerous complaints from affected individuals who claimed the content had significantly damaged their reputations. The police have registered the case at the Bhaderwah police station under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The police are actively investigating to identify those involved in the defamation, intimidation, and creation of public mischief. They stressed that any perpetrators found will face consequences, urging the public to avoid engaging with pages that stir controversies and damage personal reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025