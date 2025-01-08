Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Labels Ganga Dredging an Environmental Crime

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav calls the dredging of the Ganga in Prayagraj an 'environmental crime', accusing authorities of granting corrupt contracts and disrupting the natural flow of the river. He warns that altering the river's path could impact aquatic life and ecological balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:30 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the dredging of the Ganga river in Prayagraj, labeling it an 'environmental crime' orchestrated to benefit a select few through corrupt means.

According to Yadav, tampering with the natural flow of the river undermines its self-determined path, which is crucial for maintaining the ecological equilibrium and the biological health of aquatic life.

The politician highlighted that such activities are particularly concerning as they coincide with the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled to begin on January 13 and end on February 26. He alleged that the dredging is primarily for awarding contracts to favored groups under the guise of infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

