Business Tycoon Boby Chemmanur Apprehended in Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur, a notable businessman and jeweller, was taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a Malayalam actress. The arrest took place in Wayanad, and the investigation is led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, renowned businessman Boby Chemmanur was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), linked to allegations of sexual harassment brought by a Malayalam actress, confirmed official sources this Monday.
The arrest was executed in Wayanad, as confirmed by an officer from the Kochi City Police. This moves the investigation forward into the serious allegations against Chemmanur, a jeweller.
A Special Investigation Team, led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, has taken charge of probing the charges filed by actress Rose. Chemmanur faces non-bailable charges following the complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Uproar in Wayanad: Alleged Bank Job Scam Sparks Controversy
Kerala High Court Upholds Land Acquisition for Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
Political Turmoil in Wayanad: Protesters Demand MLA's Resignation
Political Turmoil Erupts in Wayanad Over Tragic Suicides
IIJS Signature 2025: Gem and Jewellery Industry on a Glittering Path to Rs 35,000 Crore