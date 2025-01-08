Business Tycoon Boby Chemmanur Apprehended in Harassment Case

On Wednesday, renowned businessman Boby Chemmanur was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), linked to allegations of sexual harassment brought by a Malayalam actress, confirmed official sources this Monday.

The arrest was executed in Wayanad, as confirmed by an officer from the Kochi City Police. This moves the investigation forward into the serious allegations against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

A Special Investigation Team, led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, has taken charge of probing the charges filed by actress Rose. Chemmanur faces non-bailable charges following the complaint.

