Left Menu

Business Tycoon Boby Chemmanur Apprehended in Harassment Case

Boby Chemmanur, a notable businessman and jeweller, was taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a Malayalam actress. The arrest took place in Wayanad, and the investigation is led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:41 IST
Business Tycoon Boby Chemmanur Apprehended in Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, renowned businessman Boby Chemmanur was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), linked to allegations of sexual harassment brought by a Malayalam actress, confirmed official sources this Monday.

The arrest was executed in Wayanad, as confirmed by an officer from the Kochi City Police. This moves the investigation forward into the serious allegations against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

A Special Investigation Team, led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, has taken charge of probing the charges filed by actress Rose. Chemmanur faces non-bailable charges following the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025