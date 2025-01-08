Left Menu

Court Clears South Korea in Landmark Adoption Case

A South Korean court has cleared the government and Holt Children's Services of liability in a lawsuit by Adam Crapser, an adoptee deported from the U.S. in 2016. Despite allegations of neglect and misuse of adoption laws, the court overturned a previous ruling that awarded Crapser damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant legal decision, a South Korean court has absolved both the government and an adoption agency of any wrongdoing in a high-profile lawsuit concerning Adam Crapser. Crapser's case has drawn attention due to his challenging journey from being adopted to facing deportation in 2016.

The Seoul High Court reversed a 2023 decision that had previously held Holt Children's Services accountable for failing to ensure Crapser's citizenship after adoption. The court found no fault with the South Korean government regarding Crapser's troubles, citing historical adoption laws.

This case shines a light on controversies surrounding adoption practices under a former military regime and has heightened scrutiny on South Korea's international adoption policies, prompting both domestic and international discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

