Tamil Nadu Government Stands Firm on Justice in Student Assault Case

In a staunch defense of his administration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly that the government's sole objective in the student sexual assault case is to ensure justice according to the law.

Addressing concerns raised by various parties, including the opposition AIADMK, Stalin condemned the assault as a grave and unacceptable act of cruelty. He assured that the government's response was swift, with the accused apprehended promptly and necessary evidence collected.

Stalin criticized any attempts to politicize the matter, emphasizing that the government's actions have been transparent and focused on justice, discrediting any claims of failure or political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)