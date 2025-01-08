Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Stands Firm on Justice in Student Assault Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized in the Assembly the government's commitment to securing justice for a student victim of sexual assault. Despite opposition challenges, Stalin asserted the government's swift action and focus on justice. He criticized attempts to politicize the issue for political leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:15 IST
Tamil Nadu Government Stands Firm on Justice in Student Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch defense of his administration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly that the government's sole objective in the student sexual assault case is to ensure justice according to the law.

Addressing concerns raised by various parties, including the opposition AIADMK, Stalin condemned the assault as a grave and unacceptable act of cruelty. He assured that the government's response was swift, with the accused apprehended promptly and necessary evidence collected.

Stalin criticized any attempts to politicize the matter, emphasizing that the government's actions have been transparent and focused on justice, discrediting any claims of failure or political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025