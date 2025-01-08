Kalyan Police Crack Down on Unlawful Activities

In a robust operation to clamp down on illegal activities, police in Kalyan, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, have taken decisive action against non-compliant streetside vendors and individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The drive, which unfolded on Monday night, saw police sanction 34 shops for extending their business operations beyond the permissible hours. In a parallel crackdown, 49 individuals identified as drug addicts were apprehended in various secluded and public locales. The initiative also encompassed a focus on traffic violations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende explained that the primary objective of the operation is to maintain public order and ensure local residents' safety. He emphasized, "These actions underscore our zero-tolerance approach to violations, and similar initiatives will be pursued proactively."

(With inputs from agencies.)