Kalyan Police Crack Down on Unlawful Activities

Police in Kalyan, Maharashtra, have initiated a crackdown on illegal activities, targeting streetside shops operating past allowed hours and drug addicts. The operation led to actions against 34 shops and 49 drug addicts. Authorities are aiming to curb these violations as part of broader safety efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust operation to clamp down on illegal activities, police in Kalyan, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, have taken decisive action against non-compliant streetside vendors and individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The drive, which unfolded on Monday night, saw police sanction 34 shops for extending their business operations beyond the permissible hours. In a parallel crackdown, 49 individuals identified as drug addicts were apprehended in various secluded and public locales. The initiative also encompassed a focus on traffic violations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende explained that the primary objective of the operation is to maintain public order and ensure local residents' safety. He emphasized, "These actions underscore our zero-tolerance approach to violations, and similar initiatives will be pursued proactively."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

