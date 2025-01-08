Left Menu

Arrests in TMC Councillor Murder Case Intensify

Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar in Malda. Seven people have been detained overall. The slain councillor was a close associate of West Bengal's Chief Minister. Police investigations continue as three suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:41 IST
Arrests in TMC Councillor Murder Case Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, police made further progress in the investigation into the murder of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar by arresting two more individuals. This brings the total number of arrests to seven, according to officials.

Sarkar, Malda English Bazar's well-regarded councillor and a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was fatally shot in the head multiple times in Malda district on January 2. The attack occurred in English Bazar town's Jhaljhalia More as Sarkar attempted to escape from assailants on motorcycles.

The police confirmed the arrest of Narendra Nath Tiwari, president of the Malda Town unit of TMC, and another individual, Swapan Sharma. Inspector General of North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav, stated the suspects would be presented in court, as the search for three other suspects continues. Tiwari has maintained his innocence, claiming he was wrongfully implicated as the investigation nears completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025