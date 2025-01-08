Arrests in TMC Councillor Murder Case Intensify

On Wednesday, police made further progress in the investigation into the murder of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar by arresting two more individuals. This brings the total number of arrests to seven, according to officials.

Sarkar, Malda English Bazar's well-regarded councillor and a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was fatally shot in the head multiple times in Malda district on January 2. The attack occurred in English Bazar town's Jhaljhalia More as Sarkar attempted to escape from assailants on motorcycles.

The police confirmed the arrest of Narendra Nath Tiwari, president of the Malda Town unit of TMC, and another individual, Swapan Sharma. Inspector General of North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav, stated the suspects would be presented in court, as the search for three other suspects continues. Tiwari has maintained his innocence, claiming he was wrongfully implicated as the investigation nears completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)