Ransom Note Misspelling Cracks Staged Kidnapping Case
Police solved a fake kidnapping case when a misspelled ransom note raised red flags. Sanjay Kumar reported his brother Sandeep's abduction, demanding Rs 50,000. The misspelling of 'death' as 'deth' suggested an uneducated suspect. Sandeep later confessed, staging the crime to extract money for a compensation demand.
Hardoi
A seemingly amateurish attempt at staging a kidnapping was unraveled by a single misspelling in a ransom note, leading to the swift capture of the perpetrator.
The incident unfolded on January 5 when Sanjay Kumar, a contractor, approached police with claims that his brother Sandeep had been kidnapped, accompanied by a Rs 50,000 ransom demand.
Clever detective work revealed Sandeep as the orchestrator, driven by a need for cash after a road accident. Police noticed the repeated misspelling of the word 'death,' which pointed to his involvement. Sandeep confessed, citing inspiration from a TV crime series.
