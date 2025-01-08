Ransom Note Misspelling Cracks Staged Kidnapping Case

A seemingly amateurish attempt at staging a kidnapping was unraveled by a single misspelling in a ransom note, leading to the swift capture of the perpetrator.

The incident unfolded on January 5 when Sanjay Kumar, a contractor, approached police with claims that his brother Sandeep had been kidnapped, accompanied by a Rs 50,000 ransom demand.

Clever detective work revealed Sandeep as the orchestrator, driven by a need for cash after a road accident. Police noticed the repeated misspelling of the word 'death,' which pointed to his involvement. Sandeep confessed, citing inspiration from a TV crime series.

