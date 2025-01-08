Controversy Arises: Chhattisgarh MLA Faces Charges Over Remarks on Jesus Christ

A criminal case has been registered against Raymuni Bhagat, a BJP MLA from Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making objectionable remarks on Jesus Christ last year. She is accused of promoting communal enmity and other related charges.

The judgment was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Anil Kumar Chauhan on January 6, in response to a complaint filed by Herman Kujur, supported by his lawyer Vishnu Kuldeep. The court deemed there was sufficient substance to proceed with the case against the legislator.

The case stems from remarks Bhagat made on September 1, last year, during a program in Dhekni village. Her comments, delivered in a local dialect, sparked outrage within the Christian community in Jashpur, leading to the filing of complaints. Despite lack of police action, the matter proceeded to court. Bhagat is set to appear in court on January 10.

