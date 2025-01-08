Left Menu

Controversy Arises: Chhattisgarh MLA Faces Charges Over Remarks on Jesus Christ

A criminal case has been filed against Raymuni Bhagat, a BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Jesus Christ. The court found enough evidence to charge her with promoting enmity and other offenses. Bhagat is scheduled to appear in court on January 10.

The judgment was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Anil Kumar Chauhan on January 6, in response to a complaint filed by Herman Kujur, supported by his lawyer Vishnu Kuldeep. The court deemed there was sufficient substance to proceed with the case against the legislator.

The case stems from remarks Bhagat made on September 1, last year, during a program in Dhekni village. Her comments, delivered in a local dialect, sparked outrage within the Christian community in Jashpur, leading to the filing of complaints. Despite lack of police action, the matter proceeded to court. Bhagat is set to appear in court on January 10.

