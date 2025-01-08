Left Menu

Crackdown on Cross-Border Drug Trafficking in Srinagar

Srinagar Police intercepted a narcotics consignment smuggled from Pakistan, arresting two alleged drug peddlers and seizing 8 kilograms of heroin. The suspects, Anas Ajaz Awan and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, are linked to a cross-border trafficking network. An investigation is underway to dismantle the syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have intercepted a narcotics consignment that was reportedly smuggled from Pakistan and arrested two alleged peddlers. The seizure, which occurred at Barthana crossing, included 8 kilograms of heroin, an official statement revealed.

Imtiyaz Hussain, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Srinagar, indicated that the drugs were discovered during a routine vehicular checkpoint. Officers found 6 kilograms of heroin hidden beneath a driver's seat, with an additional 2 kilograms found during personal searches of the detained suspects.

The accused, identified as Anas Ajaz Awan and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh from Kupwara, are believed to be part of a larger cross-border drug operation. Police have commenced further investigations under sections 8/21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to uncover the extensive network involved.

