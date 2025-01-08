Left Menu

The Remarkable Survival of Melbourne Student in Kosciuszko Wilderness

An Australian student, Hadi Nazari, was found after two weeks missing in Kosciuszko National Park. Surviving on berries and water, his discovery came after an extensive search involving over 300 people. Despite his ordeal, Nazari was in good spirits with no significant injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:33 IST
The Remarkable Survival of Melbourne Student in Kosciuszko Wilderness
student

After a grueling two-week search, an Australian student missing near the country's tallest mountain has been found alive. Hadi Nazari, 23, from Melbourne, was located on Wednesday in Kosciuszko National Park, surviving on berries, creek water, and muesli bars.

Nazari went missing on December 26 while exploring the park with friends. His eventual rescue came thanks to a group of hikers who spotted him and contacted authorities, New South Wales police confirmed on Wednesday.

NSW Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot expressed astonishment at Nazari's resilience: "To come out in such good spirits and condition after fourteen days is incredible." The extensive search effort involved over 300 people combing the park's challenging terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025