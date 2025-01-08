The Remarkable Survival of Melbourne Student in Kosciuszko Wilderness
An Australian student, Hadi Nazari, was found after two weeks missing in Kosciuszko National Park. Surviving on berries and water, his discovery came after an extensive search involving over 300 people. Despite his ordeal, Nazari was in good spirits with no significant injuries.
After a grueling two-week search, an Australian student missing near the country's tallest mountain has been found alive. Hadi Nazari, 23, from Melbourne, was located on Wednesday in Kosciuszko National Park, surviving on berries, creek water, and muesli bars.
Nazari went missing on December 26 while exploring the park with friends. His eventual rescue came thanks to a group of hikers who spotted him and contacted authorities, New South Wales police confirmed on Wednesday.
NSW Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot expressed astonishment at Nazari's resilience: "To come out in such good spirits and condition after fourteen days is incredible." The extensive search effort involved over 300 people combing the park's challenging terrain.
