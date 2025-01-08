Italian Journalist Cecilia Sala Freed from Iranian Detention

In a dramatic turn of events, Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been released from Iran and is currently en route back to her homeland. The announcement came from the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni late Wednesday.

Sala, aged 29, had been in Tehran on a standard journalistic visa when she was detained on December 19. She spent her detention in solitary confinement within the walls of Tehran's infamous Evin Prison. Her arrest came shortly after the apprehension of Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini in Italy, who was detained on charges related to espionage linked to a 2024 drone attack.

The Italian government's statement highlighted the successful diplomatic and intelligence maneuvers that led to Sala's release but did not address the Abedini situation. Rights organizations have accused Iran of using such arrests to negotiate international concessions, an allegation Iran denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)