Left Menu

India-EU Dialogue: A Commitment to Human Rights and Democracy

India and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to democracy, rule of law, and human rights during the 11th Human Rights Dialogue in Delhi. They emphasized safeguarding civil society freedoms and discussed issues including discrimination, capitals punishment, LGBTQI+ rights, and international cooperation in human rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:16 IST
India-EU Dialogue: A Commitment to Human Rights and Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union underscored their dedication to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in their latest dialogue meeting held in Delhi. This reaffirmation comes as part of the ongoing commitment to uphold shared principles in world affairs.

During the discussions, topics such as civil and political rights, freedom of expression, and elimination of discrimination were at the forefront. Additionally, India highlighted its stance on the right to development, while the EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment.

The dialogue also covered the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, women's empowerment, and the intersection of technology and human rights. Both sides stressed the importance of cooperation within international forums like the UN to enhance the protection and promotion of human rights globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025