India-EU Dialogue: A Commitment to Human Rights and Democracy

India and the European Union underscored their dedication to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in their latest dialogue meeting held in Delhi. This reaffirmation comes as part of the ongoing commitment to uphold shared principles in world affairs.

During the discussions, topics such as civil and political rights, freedom of expression, and elimination of discrimination were at the forefront. Additionally, India highlighted its stance on the right to development, while the EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment.

The dialogue also covered the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, women's empowerment, and the intersection of technology and human rights. Both sides stressed the importance of cooperation within international forums like the UN to enhance the protection and promotion of human rights globally.

