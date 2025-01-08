Left Menu

Sikkim Initiates Crackdown on Underage Alcohol Access

The Sikkim government has mandated that all pubs, discotheques, and karaoke bars close by 11 pm and restrict entry to individuals over 21. This measure targets underage drinking, aligning with cultural and health priorities. Violators face penalties, including fines and license suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:51 IST
Sikkim Initiates Crackdown on Underage Alcohol Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has issued a directive ordering pubs, discotheques, and karaoke bars to close by 11 pm nightly, while prohibiting entry to those under 21 years old, according to a Wednesday notification.

The regulation comes in light of reports highlighting the ease of underage access to these establishments, where alcohol consumption is widespread—a practice the government argues stands in opposition to Sikkim's cultural values and public health goals.

The Urban Development Department has instructed restaurants and bars to adhere to existing excise laws that forbid alcohol service to minors, including uniformed students. Offenders may face a Rs 50,000 fine, trade license suspension, or permanent cancellation under the Sikkim Trade License and Miscellaneous Rules, 2011. Effective immediately, this move aims to foster responsible business practices while protecting the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025