Sikkim Initiates Crackdown on Underage Alcohol Access

The Sikkim government has issued a directive ordering pubs, discotheques, and karaoke bars to close by 11 pm nightly, while prohibiting entry to those under 21 years old, according to a Wednesday notification.

The regulation comes in light of reports highlighting the ease of underage access to these establishments, where alcohol consumption is widespread—a practice the government argues stands in opposition to Sikkim's cultural values and public health goals.

The Urban Development Department has instructed restaurants and bars to adhere to existing excise laws that forbid alcohol service to minors, including uniformed students. Offenders may face a Rs 50,000 fine, trade license suspension, or permanent cancellation under the Sikkim Trade License and Miscellaneous Rules, 2011. Effective immediately, this move aims to foster responsible business practices while protecting the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)