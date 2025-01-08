Left Menu

Hotel Raid in Panchgani Unearths Obscene Dance Ring

21 individuals have been arrested in Panchgani, Maharashtra, following a police raid uncovering women performing obscene dances in a hotel. Among those arrested was the hotel owner. Authorities confiscated various assets and are investigating the origins of the women involved, who will be counseled before reunion with families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satara | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation, 21 individuals were apprehended after authorities discovered women engaged in obscene dancing at a hotel near Panchgani, Maharashtra, as announced by the police on Wednesday.

The owner of Hotel Hirabaug, situated in Satara district's Bhilar, was among those taken into custody. Officials reported the filing of a First Information Report under multiple legal sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants, and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016.

According to a police release, the Tuesday raid followed a tip-off about women working as bar dancers at the venue. Around 12 women, masquerading as singers and waitresses, were found wearing revealing attire and performing for about 20 patrons. Authorities seized musical instruments, mobile phones, and a car valued at over Rs 25 lakh. Investigations continue to ascertain the origins of these women, who will undergo counseling before being reunited with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

