Supreme Court Questions Inaction on Mullaperiyar Dam Safety

The Supreme Court has expressed its dismay over the lack of action concerning the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety, despite the Dam Safety Act being enacted by Parliament. A bench, including Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighted the issue following the Kerala government's remarks on the Centre's inactivity.

The Kerala government accused the Centre of using the Dam Safety Act merely to halt ongoing court proceedings, pointing out that the necessary national committee for dam safety has yet to be constituted, as detailed in the Act. Senior advocate V Krishnamurthy, representing Tamil Nadu, mentioned the Centre's creation of a dam safety authority and plans for an audit.

Amidst growing concerns from petitioner Mathews J Nedumpara regarding potential water damage impacting millions downstream, the Supreme Court sought the Centre's response and the attorney general's advice. Tamil Nadu claims the dam is stable, while Kerala argues for its decommissioning due to safety risks, maintaining that the structure could threaten lives if compromised.

