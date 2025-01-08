Deadly Encounter: Nigerian Troops Clash with Extremists in Borno

At least six soldiers and 34 Islamic extremists were killed in a violent confrontation in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, according to the military's report released on Wednesday.

The extremist fighters, equipped with motorcycles and gun trucks, launched an unexpected attack on military forces. In response, the troops engaged in a fierce gun battle, Nigerian military spokesperson Edward Buba confirmed in a statement.

Borno has remained a hotspot of extremist violence since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009. The conflict has extended into neighboring countries, resulting in over 35,000 deaths and displacing 2.6 million people. Despite military efforts, the group's attacks continue unabated.

