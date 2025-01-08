Left Menu

Naxalites Surrender: A Turning Point in Karnataka's Security Landscape

Six Naxalites, involved in numerous crimes across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, surrendered to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a bid to join the democratic process. This development follows the recent death of a prominent Naxal leader and highlights ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:29 IST
In a significant development in Karnataka's security scenario, six hardcore Naxalites surrendered to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. The individuals, hailing from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, decided to lay down arms after months of interaction with progressive groups.

The Naxalites, identified as Sundari Kutluru, Latha Mundagaru, Marappa Aroli, Vanajakshi Balehole from Karnataka, Jisha from Kerala, and K Vasanth from Tamil Nadu, were involved in multiple criminal activities and carried rewards on their heads, according to sources.

The surrender marks a week after the Chief Minister's call for members of the outlawed organization to renounce violence. Recently, a key Naxal leader was killed in a police encounter, underscoring continuing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

