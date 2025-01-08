Left Menu

Himachal's Anti-Defection Pension Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Himachal Pradesh Governor has returned a Bill aimed at preventing disqualified legislators from drawing pensions, seeking clarifications. The Bill, which affects six former Congress MLAs, has sparked controversy between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, with concerns over its retrospective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has returned a controversial Bill to the state government seeking clarification on its provisions. The legislation aims to prohibit legislators disqualified under the anti-defection law from receiving pensions.

Passed by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in September last year, the Bill affects six former Congress MLAs. These legislators were disqualified for defying the party whip during budget discussions in February of the previous year. The Bill has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP, who argue that it could be viewed as a political vendetta, while Congress asserts it reinforces democratic principles.

The six impacted former MLAs crossed party lines to support BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections and subsequently contested bypolls under BJP tickets earlier this year. While Himachal Pradesh becomes the first state to pass such a measure, the opposition contests its potential retrospective consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

