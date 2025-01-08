Left Menu

Navy Team Joins Critical Rescue Operation of Trapped Miners in Assam

A specialized Indian Navy team, including 'clearance divers,' is aiding the rescue of miners trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The mission utilizes deep diving and advanced recovery equipment, with close coordination among various agencies to ensure an effective response.

A specialized team from the Indian Navy, equipped with 'clearance divers' skilled in deep diving and recovery operations, has been deployed to Assam's Dima Hasao district to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in a remote coal mine, officials reported on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy's rescue team, comprising 12 personnel, has been mobilized in response to a dire request for aid in Umrangso. Their advanced equipment, including deep-diving gear and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), underpins the high-stakes rescue mission.

Efforts are being closely coordinated with the Indian Army, NDRF, and local authorities to expedite a timely response. While one miner's body has been recovered, the outlook remains bleak for eight others. Nonetheless, the Indian Navy is resolutely committed to providing essential aid in times of national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

