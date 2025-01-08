Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case: Six-Year Incarceration Without Trial

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Both men have been imprisoned since 2018 without a trial. A division bench emphasized the lengthy wait for trial proceedings citing over 300 witnesses, making a near-term conclusion unlikely.

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two individuals accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, both held since 2018, were released on a surety of Rs one lakh, following more than six years as under-trial prisoners.

The court highlighted the prolonged detention without trial, noting the prosecution's list of over 300 witnesses makes a swift trial unlikely. The accused were directed to comply with bail conditions, including surrendering passports and remaining in the city.

The case, linked to alleged Maoist involvement in a 2017 conclave, has seen 10 of 16 accused granted bail, with trials still pending. The High Court's decision reflects ongoing legal and human rights discussions, with the NIA yet to frame charges.

