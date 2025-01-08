High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case: Six-Year Incarceration Without Trial
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Both men have been imprisoned since 2018 without a trial. A division bench emphasized the lengthy wait for trial proceedings citing over 300 witnesses, making a near-term conclusion unlikely.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two individuals accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, both held since 2018, were released on a surety of Rs one lakh, following more than six years as under-trial prisoners.
The court highlighted the prolonged detention without trial, noting the prosecution's list of over 300 witnesses makes a swift trial unlikely. The accused were directed to comply with bail conditions, including surrendering passports and remaining in the city.
The case, linked to alleged Maoist involvement in a 2017 conclave, has seen 10 of 16 accused granted bail, with trials still pending. The High Court's decision reflects ongoing legal and human rights discussions, with the NIA yet to frame charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in 2020 Riots Case
Cal HC rejects bail prayers of former WB minister Partha Chatterjee, four others in school jobs case.
Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Pleas in School Jobs Scam Case
Delhi court refuses to pass order on J&K MP Rashid Engineer's regular bail plea in terror funding case.