Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram in Gandhinagar Rape Case
Self-styled godman Asaram has received interim bail from the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a rape case from Gandhinagar. Despite this temporary relief, he remains imprisoned for a separate conviction in Jodhpur. Asaram's legal team seeks similar relief from the Jodhpur High Court.
- Country:
- India
The self-styled godman, Asaram, has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds until March 31. The decision was made by a division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.
This relief pertains to a rape case in Gandhinagar, where Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year. Despite the Supreme Court's intervention, Asaram remains incarcerated in Jodhpur Central Jail for a separate conviction involving a minor.
Asaram's legal team, led by Nishant Bora, proceeded to move a fresh plea in the Jodhpur High Court, citing his age, health conditions, and prolonged detention, seeking suspension of his sentence in light of the Supreme Court's recent order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Odisha Man in Minor's Rape Case
Court Orders Film Producer to Surrender in Rape Case
Delhi Court Mandates Child Welfare Amid Rape Case Bail
Court Orders CCTV Footage Preservation in Controversial Rape Case
Limpopo Govt Commends SAPS for Quick Arrest in Statutory Rape Case