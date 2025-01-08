Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram in Gandhinagar Rape Case

The self-styled godman, Asaram, has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds until March 31. The decision was made by a division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.

This relief pertains to a rape case in Gandhinagar, where Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year. Despite the Supreme Court's intervention, Asaram remains incarcerated in Jodhpur Central Jail for a separate conviction involving a minor.

Asaram's legal team, led by Nishant Bora, proceeded to move a fresh plea in the Jodhpur High Court, citing his age, health conditions, and prolonged detention, seeking suspension of his sentence in light of the Supreme Court's recent order.

