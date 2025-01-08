Left Menu

India's Engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban Regime: A New Chapter

India has initiated discussions with Afghanistan's Taliban government, focusing on development and health support. Talks involved India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai. India aims to aid the health sector, refugees, and promote trade via Chabahar Port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has opened a new chapter in its relationship with Afghanistan by engaging with the Taliban regime for development projects and health sector support. In a significant move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai, marking the first public engagement between the two.

The meeting saw the Afghan side addressing India's security concerns and underscored their sensitivity towards them. India, on its part, agreed to provide material support towards the health sector and refugee rehabilitation, and emphasized promoting the use of Chabahar Port for trade, humanitarian assistance.

Despite having not recognized the Taliban setup, India continues to push for an inclusive Afghan government while expressing concerns over terror elements from Pakistan. The meeting also explored strengthening sports cooperation in cricket, a cherished sport among Afghanistan's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

