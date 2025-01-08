Major Crackdown on Illicit Land Grabbers in Jammu and Kashmir
The administration has launched a crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, targeting individuals holding assets without verified income sources. Notices were issued to land grabbers to vacate encroached state land and disclose their income sources. Failure to comply will lead to legal action, including demolition of illegal structures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district initiated a significant crackdown on individuals holding unexplained wealth, specifically targeting those encroaching upon over 46 acres of state land.
Officials issued notices demanding the immediate vacating of the land in Panchayat Chak Desa Choudharian, while requiring a disclosure of income sources funding illegal structures.
This is part of an ongoing strategy addressing illegal land occupation and wealth accumulation, with stringent consequences for non-compliance, as highlighted by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Minhas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
