Major Crackdown on Illicit Land Grabbers in Jammu and Kashmir

The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district initiated a significant crackdown on individuals holding unexplained wealth, specifically targeting those encroaching upon over 46 acres of state land.

Officials issued notices demanding the immediate vacating of the land in Panchayat Chak Desa Choudharian, while requiring a disclosure of income sources funding illegal structures.

This is part of an ongoing strategy addressing illegal land occupation and wealth accumulation, with stringent consequences for non-compliance, as highlighted by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Minhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)