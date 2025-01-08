Left Menu

Tragic End: Painter's Death Sparks Investigation

A 28-year-old painter named Ravi was found dead in his house in Shahbad Dairy. His mother found him and reported the incident to the police. Investigations revealed a marital dispute, and authorities are investigating the cause of death, confirmed by doctors as hanging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:13 IST
Tragic End: Painter's Death Sparks Investigation
Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man, identified as Ravi, was discovered dead in his Shahbad Dairy residence on Wednesday morning. The local police confirmed they are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ravi, a professional painter, was found hanging in his room. His mother, upon making the grim discovery, promptly notified the authorities via a PCR call to the Shahbad Dairy Police Station at 8:51 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate Ravi had been experiencing marital discord. The local police have begun a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, with a postmortem confirming the cause of death as hanging. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025