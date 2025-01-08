Tragic End: Painter's Death Sparks Investigation

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man, identified as Ravi, was discovered dead in his Shahbad Dairy residence on Wednesday morning. The local police confirmed they are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ravi, a professional painter, was found hanging in his room. His mother, upon making the grim discovery, promptly notified the authorities via a PCR call to the Shahbad Dairy Police Station at 8:51 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate Ravi had been experiencing marital discord. The local police have begun a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, with a postmortem confirming the cause of death as hanging. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)