Tragic End: Painter's Death Sparks Investigation
A 28-year-old painter named Ravi was found dead in his house in Shahbad Dairy. His mother found him and reported the incident to the police. Investigations revealed a marital dispute, and authorities are investigating the cause of death, confirmed by doctors as hanging.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man, identified as Ravi, was discovered dead in his Shahbad Dairy residence on Wednesday morning. The local police confirmed they are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.
Ravi, a professional painter, was found hanging in his room. His mother, upon making the grim discovery, promptly notified the authorities via a PCR call to the Shahbad Dairy Police Station at 8:51 a.m.
Preliminary investigations indicate Ravi had been experiencing marital discord. The local police have begun a comprehensive inquiry into the matter, with a postmortem confirming the cause of death as hanging. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allu Arjun Faces Police Investigation Over Stampede Tragedy
What is it that this govt is trying to hide by changing election rules that court ordered to share: Mallikarjun Kharge asks at CWC meet.
CISF's Game-Changing Mental Health Initiatives Slash Suicide Rates
Rishabh Pant's Game-Changing Masterclass Against Australia
Super Crop Safe Launches Game-Changing Super Gold WP+ for Sustainable Farming