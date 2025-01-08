Left Menu

Naxal Surrender: A New Chapter towards Peaceful Mainstreaming

Six hardcore Naxals laid down arms in Karnataka, embracing peace and constitutional avenues. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed them, stressing the importance of joining the democratic mainstream. The event signifies a shift from violence to peaceful advocacy, supported by government rehabilitation programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards peace, six hardcore Naxals surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a decisive turn from armed struggle to peaceful mainstreaming.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a symbolic gesture, accepted their surrender by offering roses and copies of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing the shift towards constitutional methods for achieving justice and change.

These Naxals, formerly involved in numerous crimes and bearing rewards on their heads, were supported through the Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, reflecting a statewide effort to encourage peace and integration into the democratic fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

