Naxal Surrender: A New Chapter towards Peaceful Mainstreaming

In a significant step towards peace, six hardcore Naxals surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a decisive turn from armed struggle to peaceful mainstreaming.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a symbolic gesture, accepted their surrender by offering roses and copies of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing the shift towards constitutional methods for achieving justice and change.

These Naxals, formerly involved in numerous crimes and bearing rewards on their heads, were supported through the Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, reflecting a statewide effort to encourage peace and integration into the democratic fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)