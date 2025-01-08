Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Grants Bail in Banbhoolpura Riot Case

The Uttarakhand High Court granted default bail to Arshad Ayub and Javed Siddiqui, accused in the February 2024 Banbhoolpura riots case, due to non-filing of a chargesheet within 90 days. The court's decision follows legal arguments challenging the extension of detention, impacting their personal liberty rights.

In a significant legal development, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday granted default bail to two individuals accused in the February 2024 riots that shook the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani.

The decision was delivered by a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, who provided relief to Arshad Ayub and Javed Siddiqui. These individuals, among others, were charged following the unrest sparked by the demolition of an illegal madrasa and a prayer structure.

Legal provisions under Section 167 of the CrPC were pivotal, as they mandate the entitlement of default bail if a chargesheet is not filed within 90 days of arrest. Despite an attempt to extend custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the court ruled in favor of the accused, upholding their right to personal liberty.

