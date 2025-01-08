Uttarakhand High Court Grants Bail in Banbhoolpura Riot Case

In a significant legal development, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday granted default bail to two individuals accused in the February 2024 riots that shook the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani.

The decision was delivered by a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, who provided relief to Arshad Ayub and Javed Siddiqui. These individuals, among others, were charged following the unrest sparked by the demolition of an illegal madrasa and a prayer structure.

Legal provisions under Section 167 of the CrPC were pivotal, as they mandate the entitlement of default bail if a chargesheet is not filed within 90 days of arrest. Despite an attempt to extend custody under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the court ruled in favor of the accused, upholding their right to personal liberty.

