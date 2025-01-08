Karnataka Lokayukta's Sting Unveils Rs 21 Crore Hidden Assets Among Officers
A recent crackdown by Karnataka Lokayukta led to the revelation of over Rs 21 crore worth of illicit assets among eight government officers. The most notable finds were from the Joint Commissioner of Transport in Bengaluru and a retired Road Transport Officer in Tumakuru, highlighting the prevalence of corruption.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Lokayukta's investigative team executed a series of raids on Wednesday, targeting eight government officers linked to disproportionate asset accumulation.
The operations unearthed undisclosed assets totaling Rs 21.05 crore. Highlights include Bengaluru's Transport Joint Commissioner Shobha's Rs 3.09 crore properties and Tumakuru's retired Road Transport Officer, S Raju with Rs five crore assets.
Other implicated officials span various departments and districts, underscoring widespread corruption. The raids revealed assorted real estate, land holdings, and valuable ornaments, emphasizing a systemic misuse of public office for personal gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Lokayukta
- corruption
- government
- assets
- raids
- Bengaluru
- officers
- illegal
- wealth
ALSO READ
OUTERWORLD Redefines Men's Party Fashion at Star-Studded Bengaluru Debut
Primus Senior Living sells 120 flats for over Rs 180 cr in Bengaluru amid strong demand
Three arrested for throwing egg on BJP MLA Munirathna in Bengaluru
ED Freezes Assets in Major Amusement Park Prob
Kalpataru Group Distances Itself from Fraudulent Activities Amid ED Raids