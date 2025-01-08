Karnataka Lokayukta's Sting Unveils Rs 21 Crore Hidden Assets Among Officers

Karnataka Lokayukta's investigative team executed a series of raids on Wednesday, targeting eight government officers linked to disproportionate asset accumulation.

The operations unearthed undisclosed assets totaling Rs 21.05 crore. Highlights include Bengaluru's Transport Joint Commissioner Shobha's Rs 3.09 crore properties and Tumakuru's retired Road Transport Officer, S Raju with Rs five crore assets.

Other implicated officials span various departments and districts, underscoring widespread corruption. The raids revealed assorted real estate, land holdings, and valuable ornaments, emphasizing a systemic misuse of public office for personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)