Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta's Sting Unveils Rs 21 Crore Hidden Assets Among Officers

A recent crackdown by Karnataka Lokayukta led to the revelation of over Rs 21 crore worth of illicit assets among eight government officers. The most notable finds were from the Joint Commissioner of Transport in Bengaluru and a retired Road Transport Officer in Tumakuru, highlighting the prevalence of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:20 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta's Sting Unveils Rs 21 Crore Hidden Assets Among Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Lokayukta's investigative team executed a series of raids on Wednesday, targeting eight government officers linked to disproportionate asset accumulation.

The operations unearthed undisclosed assets totaling Rs 21.05 crore. Highlights include Bengaluru's Transport Joint Commissioner Shobha's Rs 3.09 crore properties and Tumakuru's retired Road Transport Officer, S Raju with Rs five crore assets.

Other implicated officials span various departments and districts, underscoring widespread corruption. The raids revealed assorted real estate, land holdings, and valuable ornaments, emphasizing a systemic misuse of public office for personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025