Soldier's Tragic Demise Sparks Legal Action in Jaipur

In Jaipur, a legal case has emerged against four individuals, including one woman, for extortion and abetment to suicide in connection with the alleged suicide of an Indian Army soldier.

Deputy SP Mukesh Kumar of Shahpura reported that Krishna Kumar Yadav, the soldier in question, committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area. Following the tragedy, his body was delivered to his family in Amarsar.

The complaint, based on a discovered three-page suicide note, was filed by Yadav's father. The note alleged that his son, under duress from the accused who extorted Rs 15 lakh, took his own life. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)