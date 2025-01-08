Karnataka's Siddaramaiah Criticizes UGC Overreach

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance against the central government's decision to amend the University Grants Commission (UGC) recruitment rules. The changes, which grant governors complete authority over the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities, have sparked outrage.

On his official social media account, Siddaramaiah expressed his discontent, accusing the BJP-led government of consistently undermining state powers. He promised to review the new draft regulations and emphasized that they signify federal interference. The changes propose national-level advertisements for vice-chancellor posts, potentially replacing local scholars with outsiders, endangering cultural identities.

Siddaramaiah criticized the expanded eligibility criteria, which now include candidates from various sectors beyond academia. He highlighted instances of governors bypassing state government nominations since NDA's ascent to power. Siddaramaiah announced plans to collaborate with non-BJP states to address state rights erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)