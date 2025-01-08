Left Menu

Karnataka's Siddaramaiah Criticizes UGC Overreach

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposes the central government's changes to UGC rules that give governors full control over vice-chancellor appointments in state universities. He argues this undermines state powers and could threaten state cultural identity. Discussions with non-BJP states are planned for a collective response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:33 IST
Karnataka's Siddaramaiah Criticizes UGC Overreach
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance against the central government's decision to amend the University Grants Commission (UGC) recruitment rules. The changes, which grant governors complete authority over the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities, have sparked outrage.

On his official social media account, Siddaramaiah expressed his discontent, accusing the BJP-led government of consistently undermining state powers. He promised to review the new draft regulations and emphasized that they signify federal interference. The changes propose national-level advertisements for vice-chancellor posts, potentially replacing local scholars with outsiders, endangering cultural identities.

Siddaramaiah criticized the expanded eligibility criteria, which now include candidates from various sectors beyond academia. He highlighted instances of governors bypassing state government nominations since NDA's ascent to power. Siddaramaiah announced plans to collaborate with non-BJP states to address state rights erosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025