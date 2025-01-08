Brazil: Remembering the Siege – A Year of Reckoning

Brazilian authorities marked a somber occasion in the capital, Brasilia, on Wednesday – the second anniversary of an alleged coup attempt staged by supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The gathering, held at the presidential palace, was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his Cabinet, and other prominent leaders.

President Lula used the occasion to reaffirm Brazil's democratic resilience. The proceedings, also attended by four Supreme Court justices and military leaders, emphasized the importance of upholding democracy in light of the 2023 incident when Bolsonaro supporters attempted to incite military intervention.

As part of the remembrance, Brazil's presidency announced the restoration and reintroduction of previously damaged artworks, while discussions and exhibitions about the Jan 8 events continue. Meanwhile, legal cases against Bolsonaro and 36 others are underway, focusing on their alleged roles in the coup attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)