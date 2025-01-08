Fifth Arrest in High-Profile Mumbai Murder Case

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police took another significant step on Wednesday by arresting a fifth suspect in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) functionary Sachin Kurmi. This arrest marks a crucial development in a case that has gripped central Mumbai since last October.

Dilip Wagaskar, 58, a resident of Byculla, was apprehended following an intense interrogation process. He was subsequently presented before the special MCOCA court, which mandated that Wagaskar remain in police custody until January 16. The investigation has consistently drawn public attention, especially considering the high-profile political affiliations involved.

The tragic incident unfolded when Kurmi was fatally stabbed by three unidentified attackers while taking an evening stroll. Authorities have arrested four other suspects and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them. While the case progresses, investigators continue to probe the underlying motives behind Kurmi's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)