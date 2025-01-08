Italian Journalist Freed After Diplomatic Victory

An Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala, has been freed after a three-week detention in Iran, marking a significant diplomatic triumph for Italy.

Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed Sala at Rome's Ciampino airport, with her release seen as a testament to effective diplomatic engagement between Italy and Iran.

Sala's detention occurred amidst charges linked to an Iranian engineer, Mohammad Abedini, detained in Italy on a U.S. warrant. The incident underscored complex diplomatic negotiations involving multiple global players.

(With inputs from agencies.)