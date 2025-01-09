Tense Moments in N'Djamena: Gunfire Near Presidential Palace
Gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, causing alarm among residents. Military convoys rushed to the scene. The attack was reportedly inside the presidential compound, yet authorities have not commented on the situation.
Violent gunfire echoed through N'Djamena's streets, heightening tensions in Chad's capital on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses observed military convoys heading directly toward the presidential palace amidst the chaos.
Armed men reportedly launched an assault inside the presidential compound, as confirmed by a security source to AFP. The gravity of the situation remained shrouded in uncertainty with no official statement from Chad's authorities at the time of the report.
As news of the attack spread, residents' anxiety grew, while the immediate response involved a heavy military presence attempting to secure the area around the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
